Magic Johnson Spoke to Kawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis Amid Lakers Rumors

Despite resigning as Los Angeles Lakers president, Magic Johnson could still play a vital role in the team's free agency.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, have spoken to Johnson. However, the group haven't set an official meeting yet.

Leonard has reported interest in the Lakers and wanted Johnson to be part of the Lakers' pitch, but NBA rules prevent the former executive from being a part of official meetings with free agents, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

"A friend of mine called and says Kawhi wants to meet with you," Johnson said Friday. "I said no problem. I'm available if that's what this man wants."

