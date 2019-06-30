2020 NBA Title Odds: Nets' Latest Line After Durant, Kyrie, DeAndre Contracts

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

After reportedly landing some of the biggest stars in free agency, the Brooklyn Nets are now considered one of the favorites to win an NBA title next year.

Per Caesars Palace, the team has 18-1 odds to win the 2020 title after sitting at 25-1 earlier in the day.

The Nets will sign Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers remain the favorites to win a title as of Sunday at 2-1 odds.

The Lakers already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the potential of landing a third star in free agency keeps expectations even higher.

Free agency clearly plays a major role in determining the landscape of the NBA, considering the shift in title odds for Brooklyn. On the other hand, the New York Knicks have dropped from 12-1 odds to 100-1 odds after missing out on landing Durant or other key free agents, per Caesars.

Of course, there are still significant question marks surrounding the Nets even with the new additions.

Durant is coming off a ruptured Achilles suffered in the NBA Finals, which could keep him out or limit him the entire 2019-20 season. Wojnarowski previously reported the forward is expected to miss the entire year.

This could hurt the Nets' chances of winning a championship in the upcoming season.

It would leave Irving to pick up most of the slack, and he was unable to lead the Boston Celtics past the second round last year despite arguably having more talent around him than he will in Brooklyn.

The Nets are clearly in better shape than they were yesterday, but it's understandable for them to be slightly behind other favorites in betting odds.