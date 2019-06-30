Kostas Manolas Completes €36M Napoli Transfer from AS Roma

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas has completed a transfer to Serie A rivals Napoli, who will pay €36 million for the Greek defender.

The Giallorossi announced the news Sunday night:

The official fee was announced on the club's website. According to Football Italia, Napoli will pay €34 million, plus a signing-on fee of €2 million.

The report also states the two clubs had to rush the deal through on Sunday so Roma could register it ahead of the end of the fiscal year. He has yet to undergo a medical, but full terms have been agreed. Midfielder Amadou Diawara will also switch clubs, moving to the capital for €18 million.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Right Arrow Icon

According to Football Italia, Manolas had also been linked to Juventus, AC Milan and Arsenal.

Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti believes the Greece international will be a fine fit for the Partenopei:

The 28-year-old moved to Italy from Olympiakos in 2014 and made over 200 appearances for Roma in all competitions. He established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A, standing out for his physicality, aerial ability and deceptive athleticism.

While he had plenty of great moments in the Roma shirt, he will forever be remembered by the fans for his role in the epic UEFA Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2018.

Having lost the first leg 4-1, the Italians needed to beat the Catalan giants 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. Manolas had been one of the biggest disappointments in the first leg but more than made up for it with a brilliant defensive performance and the clinching goal in the return leg:

The duo of Manolas and Kalidou Koulibaly will give Napoli one of the best defensive partnerships in all of football, capable of rivaling the Juventus pair of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Both are 28 years old and in the midst of their prime, and both have ample experience in Italy's top division.