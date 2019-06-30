Kostas Manolas Completes €36M Napoli Transfer from AS Roma

Kostas Manolas Completes €36M Napoli Transfer from AS RomaJune 30, 2019
AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas has completed a transfer to Serie A rivals Napoli, who will pay €36 million for the Greek defender.
The Giallorossi announced the news Sunday night:
AS Roma English
Kostas Manolas has completed a move to Napoli. Ciao Kostas, thank you for your five years of service!
The official fee was announced on the club's website. According to Football Italia, Napoli will pay €34 million, plus a signing-on fee of €2 million.
The report also states the two clubs had to rush the deal through on Sunday so Roma could register it ahead of the end of the fiscal year. He has yet to undergo a medical, but full terms have been agreed. Midfielder Amadou Diawara will also switch clubs, moving to the capital for €18 million.
According to Football Italia, Manolas had also been linked to Juventus, AC Milan and Arsenal.
Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti believes the Greece international will be a fine fit for the Partenopei:
Matteo Bonetti
Excellent signing from Napoli. In an age where there really aren't that many great defenders, Manolas is one of the more unique ones. A very quick, aggressive centreback who will work well in Napoli's high line.
The 28-year-old moved to Italy from Olympiakos in 2014 and made over 200 appearances for Roma in all competitions. He established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A, standing out for his physicality, aerial ability and deceptive athleticism.
While he had plenty of great moments in the Roma shirt, he will forever be remembered by the fans for his role in the epic UEFA Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2018.
Having lost the first leg 4-1, the Italians needed to beat the Catalan giants 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. Manolas had been one of the biggest disappointments in the first leg but more than made up for it with a brilliant defensive performance and the clinching goal in the return leg:
UEFA Champions League
Happy birthday Kostas Manolas! The @OfficialASRoma defender turns 28 today! Celebrate with THAT goal vs Barcelona.
The duo of Manolas and Kalidou Koulibaly will give Napoli one of the best defensive partnerships in all of football, capable of rivaling the Juventus pair of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Both are 28 years old and in the midst of their prime, and both have ample experience in Italy's top division.
