MLB All-Star Voting Results 2019: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Complete rosters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game were released Sunday with the hitting reserves and the pitchers, which were selected by the league's players and managers, being added to the fan-chosen starting lineups that were announced Thursday.

The 90th All-Star Game is going to take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. It's the sixth time the home of the Indians will host the Midsummer Classic with the most recent coming in 1997. It's also the first time in five years an American League team is hosting the event.

Although the rosters are now officially set, expect to see numerous changes over the next 10 days as injuries arise and pitchers are deemed unavailable based on when they pitch for their clubs. So many of the players deemed snubs have a good chance to make the trip to Cleveland anyway.

Let's check out the full list of the voting results for both the AL and NL.

American League

Starters

C: Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees)

1B: Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians)

2B: DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

SS: Jorge Polanco (Minnesota Twins)

3B: Alex Bregman (Houston Astros)

OF: Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

OF: George Springer (Astros)

OF: Michael Brantley (Astros)

DH: Hunter Pence (Texas Rangers)

Reserves

Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox)

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Matt Chapman (Oakland Athletics)

Austin Meadows (Tampa Bay Rays)

Joey Gallo (Rangers)

Tommy La Stella (Angels)

James McCann (Chicago White Sox)

Daniel Vogelbach (Seattle Mariners)

Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals)

Jose Abreu (White Sox)

Francisco Lindor (Indians)

Pitchers

Justin Verlander (Astros)

Gerrit Cole (Astros)

Ryan Pressly (Astros)

Lucas Giolito (White Sox)

Mike Minor (Rangers)

Jake Odorizzi (Twins)

Marcus Stroman (Toronto Blue Jays)

John Means (Baltimore Orioles)

Shane Greene (Detroit Tigers)

Aroldis Chapman (Yankees)

Brad Hand (Indians)

Charlie Morton (Rays)

Biggest Snub: Byron Buxton (Twins)

It's hard to believe the Twins, who entered Sunday leading the MLB in runs scored, only had one hitter named to the All-Star team. Buxton is finally enjoying his long-awaited breakout season with an .835 OPS, 10 stolen bases and nine home runs in 66 games. Add in elite defense and he should be Cleveland-bound.

National League

Starters

C: Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves)

2B: Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

SS: Javier Baez (Cubs)

3B: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

OF: Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

OF: Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Reserves

Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

Jeff McNeil (Mets)

Josh Bell (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals)

Paul DeJong (St. Louis Cardinals)

Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)

David Dahl (Rockies)

Trevor Story (Rockies)

Kris Bryant (Cubs)

Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

Pitchers

Mike Soroka (Braves)

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers)

Luis Castillo (Cincinnati Reds)

Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins)

Will Smith (San Francisco Giants)

Kirby Yates (San Diego Padres)

Jacob deGrom (Mets)

Max Scherzer (Nationals)

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)

Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks)

Josh Hader (Brewers)

Biggest Snub: Max Muncy (Dodgers)

Muncy, who smoked 35 home runs for the Dodgers last season, is off to another terrific start in 2019 with 20 homers through 82 games. He's continued to produce at the plate while playing all of the infield positions but shortstop. He ranks sixth among all NL hitters in WAR, per FanGraphs.