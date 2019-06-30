Video: Scottie Pippen Reveals Why He Wasn't in 'Space Jam' with Michael Jordan

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen wasn't in the original Space Jam with his teammate at the time, Michael Jordan, and he revealed to TMZ Sports why he missed the 1996 classic.

"I think I was injured or recovering from offseason injuries," he said. "I wasn't able to participate."

Pippen did say that if he was healthy he would have been up to battle the Monstars.

Instead, the cast back in the day featured Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing as the headlining NBA players in the film alongside Jordan. In Space Jam 2, LeBron James will be joined by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, among others.



James' version will have quite the shoes to fill. The original Space Jam was hugely popular, even if Jordan's most famous running mate wasn't part of the production.