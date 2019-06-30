Video: Scottie Pippen Reveals Why He Wasn't in 'Space Jam' with Michael Jordan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Chicago Bulls' greats Michael Jordan, left, and Scottie Pippen sit court side during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen wasn't in the original Space Jam with his teammate at the time, Michael Jordan, and he revealed to TMZ Sports why he missed the 1996 classic.

"I think I was injured or recovering from offseason injuries," he said. "I wasn't able to participate."

Pippen did say that if he was healthy he would have been up to battle the Monstars.

Instead, the cast back in the day featured Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing as the headlining NBA players in the film alongside Jordan. In Space Jam 2, LeBron James will be joined by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, among others.

James' version will have quite the shoes to fill. The original Space Jam was hugely popular, even if Jordan's most famous running mate wasn't part of the production.

Related

    Final Expert NBA Free Agency Predictions 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final Expert NBA Free Agency Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Vucevic to Stay with Magic

    Nikola Vucevic plans to sign four-year, $100M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Vucevic to Stay with Magic

    Nikola Vucevic plans to sign four-year, $100M deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie, Nets Closing on Deal

    Both sides are 'motivated' to agree to a four-year, $141M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie, Nets Closing on Deal

    Both sides are 'motivated' to agree to a four-year, $141M deal

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Setting Up Meeting with D-Lo

    Lakers reached out to meet with Russell; two sides 'share a mutual interest' in a reunion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Setting Up Meeting with D-Lo

    Lakers reached out to meet with Russell; two sides 'share a mutual interest' in a reunion

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report