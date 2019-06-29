Bojan Bogdanovic Rumors: Jazz Have 'Significant Interest' in Free-Agent Wing

Bojan Bogdanovic Rumors: Jazz Have 'Significant Interest' in Free-Agent WingJune 30, 2019
Indiana Pacers wing Bojan Bogdanovic should land a massive contract on the free-agent market after notching career-highs with 18.0 points on 49.7 percent shooting last year, and the Utah Jazz are reportedly in the mix.
Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the news and also added remarks on what team Bogdanovic may be favoring right now:
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are expressing significant interest in Indiana Pacers UFA Bojan Bogdanovic, League Sources tell The Athletic. Bogdanovic is thought to be a Pacers lean heading into free agency. Bogdanovic is one of the better forwards on the market
Bogdanovic, 30, would be a great fit on a Jazz team that could use a secondary perimeter scorer alongside Donovan Mitchell.
The wing would also be Utah's most potent three-point threat on a team where no rotation player shot more than 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Bogdanovic knocked down 42.5 percent of his threes last year.
