Bojan Bogdanovic Rumors: Jazz Have 'Significant Interest' in Free-Agent Wing

Indiana Pacers wing Bojan Bogdanovic should land a massive contract on the free-agent market after notching career-highs with 18.0 points on 49.7 percent shooting last year, and the Utah Jazz are reportedly in the mix.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the news and also added remarks on what team Bogdanovic may be favoring right now:

Bogdanovic, 30, would be a great fit on a Jazz team that could use a secondary perimeter scorer alongside Donovan Mitchell.

The wing would also be Utah's most potent three-point threat on a team where no rotation player shot more than 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Bogdanovic knocked down 42.5 percent of his threes last year.



