Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trail Blazers Free Agent Seth Curry

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Curry brothers might again reside in the same state.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner, the Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to Seth Curry's representatives.

"Curry is the type of long-range shooter the Lakers want," Turner added.

The 28-year-old guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent after he played out a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry shot 45.6 percent from three-point range with the Blazers.

