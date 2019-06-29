Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trail Blazers Free Agent Seth Curry

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 30, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Curry brothers might again reside in the same state. 

According to the Los Angeles TimesBrad Turner, the Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to Seth Curry's representatives. 

"Curry is the type of long-range shooter the Lakers want," Turner added. 

The 28-year-old guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent after he played out a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry shot 45.6 percent from three-point range with the Blazers. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New NBA Salary Cap Number Set

    • $109,140,000 for 2020 season • $132,627,000 tax line

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    New NBA Salary Cap Number Set

    • $109,140,000 for 2020 season • $132,627,000 tax line

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Butler Plans to Meet with 76ers Soon

    Jimmy Butler also has interest from the Lakers and the Nets

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Butler Plans to Meet with 76ers Soon

    Jimmy Butler also has interest from the Lakers and the Nets

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers to Reach Out to Pat Bev

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers to Reach Out to Pat Bev

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Setting Up Meeting with D-Lo

    Lakers reached out to meet with Russell, two sides 'share a mutual interest' in a reunion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Setting Up Meeting with D-Lo

    Lakers reached out to meet with Russell, two sides 'share a mutual interest' in a reunion

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report