USC Commit Bryce Young Shines in Workouts on 1st Day of Elite 11 Finals 2019

USC Commit Bryce Young Shines in Workouts on 1st Day of Elite 11 Finals 2019June 30, 2019
Elite 11 workouts took place Saturday, with 20 of the top class-of-2020 quarterbacks taking part in workouts at the Dallas Cowboys' training headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
Here's a look at the 20 Elite 11 finalists alongside some video clips and comments on each players from analysts on the scene.
Elite 11 Finalists
Source: Elite11.com
Robby Ashford (Hoover HS, Alabama): Ole Miss
The 6'2", 198-pound Robby Ashford recently committed to Ole Miss and looked strong at the Elite 11 Finals, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#OleMiss QB commit Robby Ashford at Elite 11 Finals: https://t.co/xguvTth7bv https://t.co/MupFhafmsv
Harrison Bailey (Marietta HS, Georgia): Tennessee
Harrison Bailey, the fifth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020 per 247Sports, also had a few highlights:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey at the Elite11 Finals: https://t.co/9sLi1kjjJO https://t.co/rTXXxh41CR
He also won the Rivals Five Star Challenge MVP award earlier this week:
Rivals Camp Series @RivalsCamp
Congratulations to #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ QB #Vols commit Harrison Bailey on winning the QB MVP at this year’s #RivalsChallenge! https://t.co/rtD8O2aG51
Carson Beck (Mandarin HS, Florida): Georgia
Barton Simmons of 247Sports captured footage of Georgia commit Carson Beck:
He also added his thoughts on the future Bulldog.
"The ball jumps out of Beck's hand, and he's extremely natural as a thrower," Simmons wrote. "While he doesn't have top-end feet, he can effortlessly deliver on the run, which does help compensate outside the pocket."
Hudson Card (Lake Travis HS, Texas): Texas
Hook'em Headlines and TFB Texas provided Hudson Card highlights:
Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines
Hudson Card with a beautiful deep ball at the Elite 11! 👌🙌🤘 https://t.co/T07ZLF36zj
TFB Texas @TFB_Texas
Texas QB commit Hudson Card going through drills at the 2019 #Elite11 competition. #HookEm🤘 https://t.co/jXcDBC9LWZ
Mike Roach of 247Sports wrote that Card "flashed impressive skills."
Jacolby Criswell (Morrilton HS, Arkansas): North Carolina
Charles Power of 247Sports captured UNC commit Jacolby Criswell:
Simmons offered his take on one excellent play.
"Late in the day, during the big ball competition to end the workout, Criswell had one of the single most impressive throws with arc, pace and ball placement. It shows what the stocky North Carolina commit is capable of in flashes."
Hunter Dekkers (West Sioux HS, Iowa): Iowa State
Director of Player Personnel of The Opening Ronny Torres, 247Sports' Charles Powers and Wiltfong caught action from Iowa State commit Hunter Dekkers:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#IowaState commit Hunter Dekkers at Elite 11 Finals; https://t.co/hhYgKXOHE1 https://t.co/N2L9D7wFKg
Per Alex Halsted of Cyclone Alert, "Dekkers is a dual-threat quarterback who passed for 3,641 yards and 48 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season en route to a second-straight state championship at West Sioux."
Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach HS, South Carolina): South Carolina
South Carolina commit Luke Doty was one of the best signal-callers at workouts, with Wiltfong saying he had a "strong session":
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Gamecocks commit Luke Doty finishing off a strong session at Elite11 Finals: https://t.co/6UHqavpua7 https://t.co/mnQCuq4ON7
Charles Power of 247Sports also provided footage:
Simmons was also impressed.
"The South Carolina commit had a sharp day with a compact, quick delivery and moves really well in and out of the pocket. We also have been impressed with his presence both on and off the field through two days of exposure to him."
TJ Finley (Ponchatoula HS, Louisiana): LSU
Josh LeMoine of Inside the Eye tweeted highlights of future LSU Tiger TJ Finley:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
Haynes King and #LSU commit TJ Finley the final two of Elite 11 QBs in the five step drop, look the safety off, accurate throw down the sideline. https://t.co/djMRgsjh84
Finley is a 6'6", 239-pound quarterback who ranks 17th among pro-style QBs, per 247Sports.
Ethan Garbers (Corona Del Mar HS, California): Washington
Wiltfong shot video of Washington commit Ethan Garbers looking strong:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Washington QB commit Ethan Garbers closing his first day session at Elite11 strong: https://t.co/cwXpx3nyhp https://t.co/Qm3fRHXW0g
Garbers picked Washington over 11 schools, including Georgia and Miami, per 247Sports.
Garrett Greene (Chiles HS, Florida): West Virginia
Wiltfong provided footage of West Virginia commit Garrett Greene:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#WVU commit Garrett Greene at the Elite11 Finals: https://t.co/Zv1UXGCp9D https://t.co/i0ZeFl7nvF
Simmons was impressed with the dual-threat quarterback, writing that he "looked sharp and accurate on everything short and intermediate and he was good throwing outside the pocket with accuracy."
Haynes King (Longview HS, Texas): Uncommitted
Mike Roach of 247Sports provided some video of uncommitted quarterback Haynes King dropping sideline dimes:
Mike Roach @MikeRoach247
Haynes King wins this particular competition to look off the safety and throw an accurate pass down the sideline. https://t.co/2guMITgp5M
King is predicted to pick Texas A&M, per 247Sports' crystal ball.
Sol-Jay Maiava (St. John's, Washington, D.C.): BYU
Wiltfong provided video of dual-threat signal-caller Sol-Jay Maiava, who's headed to BYU:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#BYU commit Sol-Jay Maiava at Elite11 Finals: https://t.co/T1jlNhZQVc https://t.co/TxJYj4FtgL
Simmons wrote that Maiava "struggled on Saturday to keep pace from an arm and accuracy standpoint."
He's impressed on the high school level, leading St. John's to a 9-1 mark and No. 13 national ranking last year per BYU Insider.
Jack Miller (Chaparral HS, Arizona): Ohio State
Taylor Lehman of Eleven Warriors shot footage of future Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller:
Taylor Lehman @TaylorRLehman
Jack Miller in the first hour of the Elite 11 Finals here in Frisco, Texas. https://t.co/0AxC9ZQObu
Unfortunately, Miller had a pre-existing injury. He gutted through it to participate as much as possible:
Taylor Lehman @TaylorRLehman
Jack Miller’s latissimus dorsi strain was really bothering him today during the first Elite 11 Finals. He threw during the first of five sections but only intermittently after. His father says it’s uncertain whether Jack will throw during tonight’s workout.
Chandler Morris (Highland Park HS, Texas): Uncommitted
Arkansas commit Chandler Morris took part in Elite 11 workouts Saturday, with Power and Wiltfong providing highlights:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Florida commit Anthony Richardson and #Arkansas bound Chandler Morris at Elite 11 Finals: https://t.co/tloJAoyty6
Sportswriter Dudley E. Dawson provided more commentary:
Dudley E. Dawson @Dedsports
Arkansas QB pledge Chandler Morris looking sharp in the first session at the Nike Elite 11 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Razorback head coach Chad Morris, Chandler’s dad, is on hand and looking on with pride.
Drew Pyne (New Canaan HS, Connecticut): Notre Dame
Carter Karels of the South Bend Tribune complimented Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne's accuracy on Saturday:
Carter Karels @CarterKarels
Accuracy is undoubtedly the top attribute of #NotreDame QB commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10). https://t.co/mKfllyyJBF
EJ Holland of Blue and Gold Illustrated and Rivals offered his takes:
"EJ Holland" @EJHollandBGI
A couple of notes on Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) 1. Very, very accurate short-intermediate. Hard to find someone better. 2. Pure arm strength isn’t elite but uses his lower half so well. Unlocks extra power. 3. Malik Zaire predicted a Top 5 Elite 11 finish.
Anthony Richardson (Eastside HS, Florida): Florida
Stampini and Wiltfong both provided clips of Florida commit Anthony Richardson:
Luke Stampini @LukeStampini
Florida #Gators QB commit Anthony Richardson at Elite 11 Finals @Blake_Alderman https://t.co/k3nsewyAoT
Stampini noted that Richardson was impressive. The signal-caller ranks eighth among class-of-2020 dual-threat quarterbacks, per 247Sports.
Jeff Sims (Sandalwood HS, Florida): Florida State
Florida State commit Jeff Sims got some good reviews after his Saturday work:
Luke Stampini @LukeStampini
FSU QB commit Jeff Sims at Elite 11 Finals @CNee247 https://t.co/DXVEBFZgOW
Here's some remarks from Simmons:
"Sims' first day of camp mirrored how we view him in general," Simmons wrote. "He's a fluid thrower with a strong arm, good size and athleticism. At his best, he's as good as anyone in attendance but there are some inconsistencies there that he needs to clean up."
CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga HS, California): Uncommitted
Wiltfong loved CJ Stroud's work on Saturday:
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
Uncommitted QB CJ Stroud having one of the best day one performances at the Elite11 Finals: https://t.co/Gv4uVSx4Vy https://t.co/rhEaRLre2D
Per 247Sports, Stroud has 13 offers, including ones from Oregon, Cal and Baylor.
Tyler Van Dyke (Suffield Academy, Connecticut): Miami
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports complimented Miami commit Tyler Van Dyke's Saturday morning performance:
Andrew Ivins @Andrew_Ivins
Tyler Van Dyke has had a good morning at the @Elite11. https://t.co/bSSUUxjHcu
Van Dyke wasn't initially a finalist, and he told Ivins that he's using that as fuel in his workouts:
"I mean I'm here now, but I definitely have that chip on my shoulder because I didn't make it at first," Van Dyke said. "I'm definitely going to come out and compete. I'm just looking to prove that I can throw it better than anyone else in the country. I just want to prove everyone wrong."
Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS, California): USC
Scott Schrader of USCScoop.com was understandably impressed with USC commit Bryce Young's work:
Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader
Near end of long Day 1 at the #Elite11 & most of the energy drained from inside The Ford Center, 5-Star #USC QB Commit @_bryce_young WOKE EM UP‼️ @USCScoop #FightOn✌️ https://t.co/M8Sjm3V6Ef
Simmons offered nothing but high praise for the mature and poised QB.
"Young had one of the most complete days at the camp," Simmons wrote. "He checked all the boxes with movement skills, accuracy, command down the field. No drill was out of his comfort zone."
He also made it very clear that he's sticking with USC and not heading elsewhere, namely Alabama, per Hank South of Bama OnLine:
"For me, I'm committed to SC," he told South. "I've been committed for a while. Other schools have been talking to me and always communicating. You always hear people out. I feel like there's always stuff I can learn from those heads of programs. But for me, you know, I'm committed to SC."
Young is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020 and the No. 37 prospect overall, per 247Sports.
