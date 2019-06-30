USC Commit Bryce Young Shines in Workouts on 1st Day of Elite 11 Finals 2019

247Sports

Elite 11 workouts took place Saturday, with 20 of the top class-of-2020 quarterbacks taking part in workouts at the Dallas Cowboys' training headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

Here's a look at the 20 Elite 11 finalists alongside some video clips and comments on each players from analysts on the scene.

Elite 11 Finalists

Robby Ashford (Hoover HS, Alabama): Ole Miss

Harrison Bailey (Marietta HS, Georgia): Tennessee

Carson Beck (Mandarin HS, Florida): Georgia

Hudson Card (Lake Travis HS, Texas): Texas

Jacolby Criswell (Morrilton HS, Arkansas): North Carolina

Hunter Dekkers (West Sioux HS, Iowa): Iowa State

Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach HS, South Carolina): South Carolina

TJ Finley (Ponchatoula HS, Louisiana): LSU

Ethan Garbers (Corona Del Mar HS, California): Washington

Garrett Greene (Chiles HS, Florida): West Virginia

Haynes King (Longview HS, Texas): Uncommitted

Sol-Jay Maiava (St. John's, Washington, D.C.): BYU

Jack Miller (Chaparral HS, Arizona): Ohio State

Chandler Morris (Highland Park HS, Texas): Arkansas

Drew Pyne (New Canaan HS, Connecticut): Notre Dame

Anthony Richardson (Eastside HS, Florida): Florida

Jeff Sims (Sandalwood HS, Florida): Florida State

CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga HS, California): Uncommitted

Tyler Van Dyke (Suffield Academy, Connecticut): Miami

Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS, California): USC

Source: Elite11.com

Robby Ashford (Hoover HS, Alabama): Ole Miss

The 6'2", 198-pound Robby Ashford recently committed to Ole Miss and looked strong at the Elite 11 Finals, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports:

Harrison Bailey (Marietta HS, Georgia): Tennessee

Harrison Bailey, the fifth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020 per 247Sports, also had a few highlights:

He also won the Rivals Five Star Challenge MVP award earlier this week:

Carson Beck (Mandarin HS, Florida): Georgia

Barton Simmons of 247Sports captured footage of Georgia commit Carson Beck:

He also added his thoughts on the future Bulldog.

"The ball jumps out of Beck's hand, and he's extremely natural as a thrower," Simmons wrote. "While he doesn't have top-end feet, he can effortlessly deliver on the run, which does help compensate outside the pocket."

Hudson Card (Lake Travis HS, Texas): Texas

Hook'em Headlines and TFB Texas provided Hudson Card highlights:

Mike Roach of 247Sports wrote that Card "flashed impressive skills."

Jacolby Criswell (Morrilton HS, Arkansas): North Carolina

Charles Power of 247Sports captured UNC commit Jacolby Criswell:

Simmons offered his take on one excellent play.

"Late in the day, during the big ball competition to end the workout, Criswell had one of the single most impressive throws with arc, pace and ball placement. It shows what the stocky North Carolina commit is capable of in flashes."

Hunter Dekkers (West Sioux HS, Iowa): Iowa State

Director of Player Personnel of The Opening Ronny Torres, 247Sports' Charles Powers and Wiltfong caught action from Iowa State commit Hunter Dekkers:

Per Alex Halsted of Cyclone Alert, "Dekkers is a dual-threat quarterback who passed for 3,641 yards and 48 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season en route to a second-straight state championship at West Sioux."

Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach HS, South Carolina): South Carolina

South Carolina commit Luke Doty was one of the best signal-callers at workouts, with Wiltfong saying he had a "strong session":

Charles Power of 247Sports also provided footage:

Simmons was also impressed.

"The South Carolina commit had a sharp day with a compact, quick delivery and moves really well in and out of the pocket. We also have been impressed with his presence both on and off the field through two days of exposure to him."

TJ Finley (Ponchatoula HS, Louisiana): LSU

Josh LeMoine of Inside the Eye tweeted highlights of future LSU Tiger TJ Finley:

Finley is a 6'6", 239-pound quarterback who ranks 17th among pro-style QBs, per 247Sports.

Ethan Garbers (Corona Del Mar HS, California): Washington

Wiltfong shot video of Washington commit Ethan Garbers looking strong:

Garbers picked Washington over 11 schools, including Georgia and Miami, per 247Sports.

Garrett Greene (Chiles HS, Florida): West Virginia

Wiltfong provided footage of West Virginia commit Garrett Greene:

Simmons was impressed with the dual-threat quarterback, writing that he "looked sharp and accurate on everything short and intermediate and he was good throwing outside the pocket with accuracy."

Haynes King (Longview HS, Texas): Uncommitted

Mike Roach of 247Sports provided some video of uncommitted quarterback Haynes King dropping sideline dimes:

King is predicted to pick Texas A&M, per 247Sports' crystal ball.

Sol-Jay Maiava (St. John's, Washington, D.C.): BYU

Wiltfong provided video of dual-threat signal-caller Sol-Jay Maiava, who's headed to BYU:

Simmons wrote that Maiava "struggled on Saturday to keep pace from an arm and accuracy standpoint."

He's impressed on the high school level, leading St. John's to a 9-1 mark and No. 13 national ranking last year per BYU Insider.

Jack Miller (Chaparral HS, Arizona): Ohio State

Taylor Lehman of Eleven Warriors shot footage of future Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller:

Unfortunately, Miller had a pre-existing injury. He gutted through it to participate as much as possible:

Chandler Morris (Highland Park HS, Texas): Uncommitted

Arkansas commit Chandler Morris took part in Elite 11 workouts Saturday, with Power and Wiltfong providing highlights:

Sportswriter Dudley E. Dawson provided more commentary:

Drew Pyne (New Canaan HS, Connecticut): Notre Dame

Carter Karels of the South Bend Tribune complimented Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne's accuracy on Saturday:

EJ Holland of Blue and Gold Illustrated and Rivals offered his takes:

Anthony Richardson (Eastside HS, Florida): Florida

Stampini and Wiltfong both provided clips of Florida commit Anthony Richardson:

Stampini noted that Richardson was impressive. The signal-caller ranks eighth among class-of-2020 dual-threat quarterbacks, per 247Sports.

Jeff Sims (Sandalwood HS, Florida): Florida State

Florida State commit Jeff Sims got some good reviews after his Saturday work:

Here's some remarks from Simmons:

"Sims' first day of camp mirrored how we view him in general," Simmons wrote. "He's a fluid thrower with a strong arm, good size and athleticism. At his best, he's as good as anyone in attendance but there are some inconsistencies there that he needs to clean up."

CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga HS, California): Uncommitted

Wiltfong loved CJ Stroud's work on Saturday:

Per 247Sports, Stroud has 13 offers, including ones from Oregon, Cal and Baylor.

Tyler Van Dyke (Suffield Academy, Connecticut): Miami

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports complimented Miami commit Tyler Van Dyke's Saturday morning performance:

Van Dyke wasn't initially a finalist, and he told Ivins that he's using that as fuel in his workouts:

"I mean I'm here now, but I definitely have that chip on my shoulder because I didn't make it at first," Van Dyke said. "I'm definitely going to come out and compete. I'm just looking to prove that I can throw it better than anyone else in the country. I just want to prove everyone wrong."

Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS, California): USC

Scott Schrader of USCScoop.com was understandably impressed with USC commit Bryce Young's work:





Simmons offered nothing but high praise for the mature and poised QB.

"Young had one of the most complete days at the camp," Simmons wrote. "He checked all the boxes with movement skills, accuracy, command down the field. No drill was out of his comfort zone."



He also made it very clear that he's sticking with USC and not heading elsewhere, namely Alabama, per Hank South of Bama OnLine:

"For me, I'm committed to SC," he told South. "I've been committed for a while. Other schools have been talking to me and always communicating. You always hear people out. I feel like there's always stuff I can learn from those heads of programs. But for me, you know, I'm committed to SC."

Young is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020 and the No. 37 prospect overall, per 247Sports.