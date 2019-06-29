Kevon Looney Rumors: Rockets Have Sunday Free-Agency Meeting with Warriors FA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will meet with Kevon Looney when NBA free agency officially opens Sunday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The unrestricted free agent averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 80 appearances for the Golden State Warriors last season.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers Setting Up Meeting with D-Lo

    Lakers reached out to meet with Russell, two sides 'share a mutual interest' in a reunion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Setting Up Meeting with D-Lo

    Lakers reached out to meet with Russell, two sides 'share a mutual interest' in a reunion

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets, D-Lo Working on Sign-And-Trade Options

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets, D-Lo Working on Sign-And-Trade Options

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jimmy Butler Meeting with Heat, Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jimmy Butler Meeting with Heat, Rockets

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie, Nets Closing on Deal

    Both sides are 'motivated' to agree to a four-year, $141M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie, Nets Closing on Deal

    Both sides are 'motivated' to agree to a four-year, $141M deal

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report