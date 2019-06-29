Kevon Looney Rumors: Rockets Have Sunday Free-Agency Meeting with Warriors FA

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will meet with Kevon Looney when NBA free agency officially opens Sunday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The unrestricted free agent averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 80 appearances for the Golden State Warriors last season.

