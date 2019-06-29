Lakers Rumors: LA Reaches Out to D'Angelo Russell's Reps for Free-Agency Meeting

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to D'Angelo Russell's agents to set up a meeting with the guard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There is reportedly "mutual interest" between the two sides.

Russell is currently a restricted free agent after being tendered a qualifying offer. However, Wojnarowski previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets will renounce Russell's rights if they are able to sign Kyrie Irving.

