Lakers Rumors: LA Reaches Out to D'Angelo Russell's Reps for Free-Agency Meeting

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets before the start of their NBA basketball game at Staples Center on March 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to D'Angelo Russell's agents to set up a meeting with the guard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

There is reportedly "mutual interest" between the two sides.

Russell is currently a restricted free agent after being tendered a qualifying offer. However, Wojnarowski previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets will renounce Russell's rights if they are able to sign Kyrie Irving.

