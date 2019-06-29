2019 College Baseball Home Run Derby: Griffin Doersching Wins with 51 Total HRs

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Northern Kentucky's Griffin Doersching outslugged Ole Miss' Tyler Keenan and the field to walk away with the trophy at the 10th annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Doersching, who launched a total of 51 long balls on the night, defeated Keenan 20-15 in the final round.

Below is a look at the action:

2019 College Baseball Home Run Derby Results

(Total: First round, second round, third round)

Griffin Doersching, 1B, Northern Kentucky (51: 16, 15, 20)

Tyler Keenan, 3B, Ole Miss (40: 12, 13, 15)

Michael Rothenberg, C, Duke (25: 13, 12, N/A)

T.J. Collett, 1B, Kentucky (16: 9, 7, N/A)

Quentin Selma, 3B, California (8: 8, N/A, N/A)

Chris Lanzilli, OF, Wake Forest (6: 6, N/A, N/A)

Doersching, a 6'4", 250-pound first baseman, dominated the competition even though he battled blisters on his left hand and hot temperatures, piling up the most home runs in each round. Not only that, but he also had the three highest round totals of the night, saving the best for last.

With the leaderboard being reset heading into the final, Doersching proved he had plenty left. He crushed 20 dingers (including the two-point money ball) in the final round, and 14 following his timeout.

He wasn't just going for quantity—there were plenty of quality shots. Through two rounds, he had recorded eight of the 10 longest home runs, including a 463-foot blast in the first frame. Many of his homers in the final round wound up bouncing off the concession stand beyond the left field wall.

Doersching's victory continued a derby trend, as nine of the 10 winners have come from non-Power Five schools. The Northern Kentucky slugger was the lone representative for non-Power Five schools in this year's field.

Midway through the second round, Keenan needed to catch fire to secure a spot in the finals. With the help of a timeout, he managed a late surge—one that featured five consecutive dingers.

That late barrage proved to be just enough, as he advanced by virtue of a tiebreaker, thanks to a 13-12 edge over Rothenberg in the second round.

Facing a daunting challenge, Keenan started the final round strong by hitting nine in the first two minutes. However, he eventually tired out and was only able to notch six following his timeout.

His final-round total of 15 was the most in a round by anybody not named Doersching—but it was not enough to take home the trophy.

As a switch-hitter, Rothenberg took hacks from both sides of the plate. He swatted the second-most homers in the first round while doing so, hitting 11 from the right side and two left-handed. But he came up just short of the finals.