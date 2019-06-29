Celtics Rumors: Boston to Pursue Enes Kanter, Kevon Looney After Kemba Walker

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (00) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly planning to target the Portland Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter or Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney when they become unrestricted free agents Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted the Celtics will be using their $4.8 million room exception in an effort to upgrade their frontcourt depth this summer.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

