Warriors Rumors: Jordan Bell Given Qualifying Offer, Will Be Restricted FA

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell dunks during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore. The Warriors won 110-99. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors extended a qualifying offer to Jordan Bell, which will make him a restricted free agent when the market opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Friday. The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted it's a $1.8 million offer.

Bell averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in limited action across 68 appearances for the star-studded Warriors during the regular season.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The 24-year-old Los Angeles native took on a bigger role during the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers as the Dubs' injuries began to mount, averaging 6.8 points in the four-game sweep.

In May, Bell told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic he wanted to remain with the Warriors and wasn't interested in chasing more minutes with a non-contender.

Now, Golden State will maintain the right to match any offer he's given in free agency.

Related

    Darren Collison Announces Retirement

    Collison calls it a career after 10 seasons in the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Darren Collison Announces Retirement

    Collison calls it a career after 10 seasons in the NBA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KD Eyeing 4 Teams in FA

    Durant is 'planning to engage' with Warriors, Knicks, Nets and Clippers to start free agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD Eyeing 4 Teams in FA

    Durant is 'planning to engage' with Warriors, Knicks, Nets and Clippers to start free agency

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    What Should Dubs Do with Livingston?

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    What Should Dubs Do with Livingston?

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Report: D-Lo Becomes Restricted FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: D-Lo Becomes Restricted FA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report