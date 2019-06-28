Pablo Sandoval Trade Rumors: Giants Receiving Calls from Interested Teams

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly "received calls" from teams interested in a possible trade for third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the update Friday and noted the Giants "fully intend to be sellers" ahead of the 2019 MLB trade deadline July 31.

Sandoval, whose production dropped off considerably after he left San Francisco to sign with the Boston Red Sox following the 2014 season, is enjoying a bounce-back campaign.

The 32-year-old Venezuela native has posted a .286/.324/.571 slash line with 10 home runs across 73 appearances in 2019. His .895 OPS is his best mark since 2011.

Along with the return to form at the plate, he's making a modest $555,000 base salary this season (via Spotrac) because the Red Sox are still paying the remaining portion of the five-year, $90 million contract he signed in November 2014 and has showcased a little defensive versatility.

Sandoval has played first base and third base this season (he even pitched in one game) and could also slot in nicely as a designated hitter if dealt to the American League.

"You expect good things to happen, that's how good he has been," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after Sandoval delivered a game-winning, pinch-hit homer last month. "And it happened again today."

All told, Sandoval makes for a low-risk investment since his contract includes a club option for 2020 at the same salary. And he's showcased the ability to make an impact off the bench for a team seeking depth at the corner infield spots.

Given the Giants' 34-46 record, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kung Fu Panda is on the move over the next month.