Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Could Discuss New Max Contract After Free Agency

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Ben Simmons could be in for a big payday sooner rather than later.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday that the Philadelphia 76ers could offer Simmons a maximum contract once free agency starts Sunday at 6 p.m. ET:

"Philly could justify paying a fourth option the max because [Tobias] Harris might not be a fourth option there forever. Things change fast in the NBA. It's not inevitable that Harris, [Jimmy] Butler, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons are all on the Sixers in two, or three, or whatever seasons. (Simmons is up for an extension, and that max deal could come fast once free agency starts, sources say.)"

Simmons is currently under a four-year, $26.6 million contract, per Spotrac, and is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2020.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.