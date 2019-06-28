Malcolm Brogdon Rumors: Free-Agent Suitors Concerned Guard Could Reinjure Foot

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Malcolm Brogdon is expected to have a host of potential suitors once free agency begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, but at least some of them are reportedly concerned.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday that the Milwaukee Bucks are "bracing for a monster Brogdon offer sheet" as the 26-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent.

"It's unclear where such an offer sheet might come from, though there are a few candidates: Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, Indiana, and perhaps a couple others," Lowe wrote. "Some of those teams are worried about Brogdon reinjuring his foot, sources say."

The Bucks announced on March 16 that Brogdon had suffered a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, and he subsequently missed the remainder of the regular season.

"I was worried it would happen just because that's a risk when you play with plantar fascia and I've seen other guys have it," Brogdon disclosed to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in April. "It's something where my pain wasn't that bad and it's a chance you take."

Brogdon had been playing through plantar fasciitis in his right foot "for weeks" prior to the tear. The guard was also hampered by a partially torn tendon in his left quadriceps last season.

Once the former second-round pick out of Virginia returned to the court from the foot injury, he averaged 13 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in seven postseason games (two starts).

Overall, 2018-19 was Brogdon's best NBA season. He posted career highs in points per game (15.6), rebounds per game (4.5), field-goal percentage (50.5) and three-point percentage (42.6).

Brogdon will hope his performance outweighs any injury concerns.

Earlier Friday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst outlined a scenario in which the Bucks could lose out on Brogdon:

"With the Milwaukee Bucks facing a luxury-tax bill if they re-sign Khris Middleton, as they are expected to do, teams could challenge Milwaukee with a so-called toxic offer sheet for Brogdon. League executives believe a team could construct an offer sheet with the highest salary next season and then descending payments combined with a player option and possible bonuses that the Bucks might have to pay, but a new team might not.

"The Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics (if they don't land Kemba Walker), Phoenix Suns and Mavericks could consider an offer sheet for Brogdon and test the Bucks."

Lowe added that sources have indicated to him that the Bucks "have a walkaway number somewhere." Brogdon (and all restricted free agents) will be allowed to negotiate with teams throughout a moratorium until July 6, which includes the ability to accept the Bucks' qualifying offer or sign an offer sheet with another team.

Should Brogdon sign an offer sheet, the Bucks will have 48 hours to match beginning July 6.