NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and More

If you don't look at Twitter every 30 minutes, chances are you've fallen behind on the latest NBA news and rumors leading into free agency, which begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

More news dropped in a Friday wave, featuring a few of the biggest names on the market.

Here's a look at some recent rumors as free agency rapidly approaches.

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Plan To Offer Max Deals To Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson

Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on Friday that the Golden State Warriors plan to offer five-year max deals to forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thompson.

"By the time free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, the Warriors will have offered both Thompson and Durant full five-year maximum contracts. For Durant, that means $221 million, and for Thompson, $190 million. Even with the reality that Durant might miss all of next season recovering from a torn Achilles and Thompson might miss the bulk of it coming back from an ACL tear, this remains the Warriors' first choice."

If that's the case, then don't bet on Thompson heading anywhere else per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Should the Warriors enter the meeting with the five-year, $190 million maximum contract, both sides expect a quick agreement, according to sources," Charania wrote.

On June 14, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Mychal Thompson, Klay's father, who said there's "no question" his son would head back to the Bay Area. Like Charania, Shelburne and Windhorst, Letourneau reported that Thompson will receive a five-year max offer.

Durant's status is more up in the air. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he's considering the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors.

Shelburne and Windhorst gave insight into the Dubs' backup plan should he want to exit.

"If he wants to go elsewhere now, the Warriors are preparing plans to pivot and potentially try to work with Durant on a sign-and-trade deal," the two wrote.

It's unclear which team is leading the race, but Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets are not "front-runners or favorites."

Sacramento Kings Reportedly Offering Harrison Barnes $88 Million

Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports 1140 reported on Friday that the Sacramento Kings are looking to retain forward Harrison Barnes with a fat deal.

"The Sacramento Kings are working towards an agreement with Harrison Barnes in the 4 year, 88 million dollar range," Dave tweeted.

Marc Stein of the New York Times backed up the report.

"I've heard the same as Sacramento's own @CarmichaelDave," Stein tweeted. "The Kings intend to offer Harrison Barnes a four-year deal worth nearly $90 million when free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET."

Barnes averaged 14.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting in 28 games for the Sacramento Kings last season following a midseason trade from the Dallas Mavericks. The 6'8" forward is entering his ninth NBA campaign.

Barnes' numbers are solid yet unspectacular. However, the Kings' reported move has received support, including via Dave: