NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and MoreJune 28, 2019
If you don't look at Twitter every 30 minutes, chances are you've fallen behind on the latest NBA news and rumors leading into free agency, which begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
More news dropped in a Friday wave, featuring a few of the biggest names on the market.
Here's a look at some recent rumors as free agency rapidly approaches.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Plan To Offer Max Deals To Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on Friday that the Golden State Warriors plan to offer five-year max deals to forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thompson.
"By the time free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, the Warriors will have offered both Thompson and Durant full five-year maximum contracts. For Durant, that means $221 million, and for Thompson, $190 million. Even with the reality that Durant might miss all of next season recovering from a torn Achilles and Thompson might miss the bulk of it coming back from an ACL tear, this remains the Warriors' first choice."
If that's the case, then don't bet on Thompson heading anywhere else per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
"Should the Warriors enter the meeting with the five-year, $190 million maximum contract, both sides expect a quick agreement, according to sources," Charania wrote.
On June 14, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Mychal Thompson, Klay's father, who said there's "no question" his son would head back to the Bay Area. Like Charania, Shelburne and Windhorst, Letourneau reported that Thompson will receive a five-year max offer.
Durant's status is more up in the air. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he's considering the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors.
Shelburne and Windhorst gave insight into the Dubs' backup plan should he want to exit.
"If he wants to go elsewhere now, the Warriors are preparing plans to pivot and potentially try to work with Durant on a sign-and-trade deal," the two wrote.
It's unclear which team is leading the race, but Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets are not "front-runners or favorites."
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Offering Harrison Barnes $88 Million
Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports 1140 reported on Friday that the Sacramento Kings are looking to retain forward Harrison Barnes with a fat deal.
"The Sacramento Kings are working towards an agreement with Harrison Barnes in the 4 year, 88 million dollar range," Dave tweeted.
Marc Stein of the New York Times backed up the report.
"I've heard the same as Sacramento's own @CarmichaelDave," Stein tweeted. "The Kings intend to offer Harrison Barnes a four-year deal worth nearly $90 million when free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET."
Barnes averaged 14.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting in 28 games for the Sacramento Kings last season following a midseason trade from the Dallas Mavericks. The 6'8" forward is entering his ninth NBA campaign.
Barnes' numbers are solid yet unspectacular. However, the Kings' reported move has received support, including via Dave:
Carmichael Dave @CarmichaelDave
I like the Barnes deal. Outstanding citizen, fits well, can hit the 3 and defend. Also just 26. Yeah it’s a lot of money but not crazy over market, and the Kings still have room for a backup PG and C, which could very easily be a trade.
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
The same people who berate the Kings for that Harrison Barnes deal would also laugh if they signed no one this summer. They were getting a Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant meeting. Barnes is young, can get better and fits the TL of their core.
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
The Kings were +0.3 with Barnes and -2.3 without him in net rating last year. I’m not super excited about the contract, but people have noted he’s a good spot-up shooter and athletic defender. I guess it’s fine if they don’t feel they can do better.
Barnes' veteran leadership is the key here, as the Kings are a young team whose stars (De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley) are 21 and 20, respectively. With him back in the mix, the Kings should make a run at a playoff spot.
Terry Rozier to the New York Knicks?
The Knicks look like the odd team out on all of the game's biggest free-agent stars, including two (Durant and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving) who were long connected to the Big Apple. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith notably said in May that there was a 95-percent chance they'd be going.
However, that possibility looks bleaker by the day with Durant reportedly interested in four teams. Furthermore, Irving is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
If Irving's Nets move happens and Charlotte Hornets free-agent point guard Kemba Walker heads to the Boston Celtics, then the Knicks are expected to target C's guard Terry Rozier, per Marc Berman of the New York Post on Friday.
"After Kyrie and Kemba, I think Rozier is next up," a source told Berman. "I think he’d be good with Kevin Knox and RJ (Barrett)."
If that's the case, then the C's would "likely have to renounce Rozier’s rights and let him loose as an unrestricted free agent" per Berman.
Rozier posted 9.0 points in 22.7 minutes per game behind Irving in the 2018-19 rotation. He seemed a bit lost in the shuffle after enjoying an excellent 2018 postseason when he averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The C's made it one game away from making the NBA Finals that year.
That's the Rozier known as "Scary Terry," who the Knicks would hope to land if there initial plans involving Irving and Walker fall through. Per Berman, Rozier "is open to taking a short-term one or two-year deal."
He also reportedly has a big fan in Knicks general manager Scott Perry, so this rumor could certainly materialize.
