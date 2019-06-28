Warriors' Bob Myers, Rick Welts Agree to Multiyear Contract Extensions

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Bob Myers and Rick Welts will continue in their roles with the Golden State Warriors for the foreseeable future.

The Warriors announced Friday that Myers and Welts agreed to multiyear extensions that will keep them in their roles as president of basketball operations and president and chief operating officer, respectively.

Myers previously signed a contract extension in Sept. 2016 that included a significant pay raise, though terms of the deal weren't made public.

After starting his professional career as a sports agent, the Warriors hired Myers to serve as assistant general manager under Larry Riley in 2011. He took over as general manager the following year, getting Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green in his first draft leading the front office.



Welts also began his career with Golden State in 2011. He previously worked in the NBA league office from 1982-99 and is credited with creating All-Star Weekend, starting in 1984. The 66-year-old also worked as president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns from 2002-11.

With Myers and Welts in their roles, the Warriors have become the most dominant franchise in the NBA this decade. They have played in the NBA Finals in each of the past five seasons, winning three titles during that span.