Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Misses Manning Passing Academy with Hamstring Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa continues to deal with injuries as he prepares for his junior year at Alabama.

Per Charlie Potter of BamaOnline.com, the Crimson Tide quarterback isn't attending the Manning Passing Academy this weekend as a precautionary measure with tightness in his hamstring.

Tagovailoa was one of nine SEC quarterbacks set to attend the annual event at the campus of Nicholls State in Louisiana as a counselor.

While the injury is considered minor, Alabama will certainly be keeping a close eye on its star player. Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain during the Crimson Tide's 35-28 win in SEC Championship Game against Georgia that required surgery.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up had his worst performance of the season in that game. He went 10-of-25 for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions before Jalen Hurts took over and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

The Manning Passing Academy was established in 1996 for kids ranging from eighth grade to seniors in high school. The four-day event helps young people build a greater understanding of football fundamentals and learning offensive and defensive strategy.

Alabama will open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Duke at Bryant-Denny Stadium.