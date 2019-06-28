DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Clippers Join Knicks in Chase for Warriors Center

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are among the seven teams interested in free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Cousins is coming off a one-year, $5.3 million deal he signed with the Golden State Warriors after rupturing his Achilles tendon in January 2018.

Cousins did not make his 2018-19 debut until Jan. 18. He quickly showed he could fit into the Golden State system, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 30 regular-season appearances.

He suffered a torn left quadriceps just two games into the postseason, though, and missed six weeks. He returned for the NBA Finals, but he was inconsistent.

His double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds) in Game 2 helped the Warriors steal a game in Toronto. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.0 minutes per game.

Early in the season, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he anticipated Cousins would be one-and-done in the Bay Area, as the four-time All-Star would get a "great contract" elsewhere. Cousins, though, hasn't ruled out a return.

"I don't know," Cousins told Spears of returning to Golden State, which can offer him up to $6.8 million on a one-year deal. "I'm open-minded. We will see what happens."

Of course, Cousins had been hoping to cash in this time last year. However, as Spears reported, the then-injured big man received "no significant contract offers" before he joined the Warriors.

Now, it appears the Knicks and Clippers could be players for Boogie. Both teams are expected to make runs at top free agents because of their enormous amounts of cap space. The Knicks have been rumored as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while the Clippers have been heavily linked to Kawhi Leonard.

Finding a home won't be Cousins' only focus this offseason, though.

"I'm getting my game right. Getting my game back. Being myself. Getting in better shape. Getting my legs underneath me," Cousins told Spears. "It's going to be good offseason for me. I'm excited about that. I look forward to go to training camp and all of that."