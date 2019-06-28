Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Friday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest Schedule

Scott Heppell/Associated Press

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Friday. An unbroken partnership of 175 between skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla saw South Africa easily pass the chase of 204 Sri Lanka had set.

Du Plessis finished four short of a century, while Chris Morris took three more wickets for the Proteas.

The win is just South Africa's second of the tournament and has done little to improve the chances of Du Plessis and Co. reaching the semi-final. Instead, the result has put a significant dent in Sri Lanka's hopes of joining Australia in the last four.

Friday Result

South Africa (206 for one) bt . Sri Lanka (203) by nine wickets

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Australia: 500

2. Aaron Finch, Australia: 496

3. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 476

4. Joe Root, England: 432

5. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 414

6. Rohit Sharma, India: 338

7. Babar Azam, Pakistan: 333

8. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 327

9. Virat Kohli, India: 316

10. Ben Stokes, England: 291

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 19

2. Jofra Archer, England: 16

3. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 16

4. Lockie Fergsuon, New Zealand: 15

5. Mark Wood, England: 13

6. Chris Morris, South Africa: 12

7. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11

8. Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies: 11

9. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 10

10. Yuzvendra Chahal, India: 10

Visit the tournament's official website to see the lists in full.

Saturday Schedule

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan: 10:30 a.m. BST /5:30 a.m. ET

/5:30 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. Australia: 1:30 p.m. BST /8:30 a.m. ET

Morris wrecked every phase of Sri Lanka's batting order en route to taking a trio of wickets. He bowled Angelo Matthews out for 11, before his smart delivery allowed Dwaine Pretorius to make the catch and claim the wicket of Jeevan Mendis.

Another Morris over late on saw Du Plessis catch Lasith Malinga out. Morris also got his hands to a sliced stroke from Kusal Mendis as Sri Lanka left a chase South Africa fancied.

The Proteas' start to the chase began in sluggish fashion, as Malinga bowled Quinton de Kock. Rather than being a major setback, it was merely the cue for Amla and Du Plessis to take over.

Try as they might, Sri Lanka simply couldn't shift either man:

Amla finished with a solid 80 from 105 balls, notching five fours in the process. The 36-year-old made the careful shots and intelligent strokes and left Du Plessis to do most of the damage.

The damage he inflicted was obvious from the gaudy numbers his innings yielded:

Fittingly, victory was sealed by the last of the captain's 11 boundaries. Du Plessis cleverly clipped a leg-side ball from Thisara Perera over the rope.