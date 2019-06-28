Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Friday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest Schedule

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Friday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest ScheduleJune 28, 2019
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Friday. An unbroken partnership of 175 between skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla saw South Africa easily pass the chase of 204 Sri Lanka had set.
Du Plessis finished four short of a century, while Chris Morris took three more wickets for the Proteas.
The win is just South Africa's second of the tournament and has done little to improve the chances of Du Plessis and Co. reaching the semi-final. Instead, the result has put a significant dent in Sri Lanka's hopes of joining Australia in the last four.
Friday Result
- South Africa (206 for one) bt. Sri Lanka (203) by nine wickets
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Sri Lanka's hopes of making the semi-finals look dim after their defeat against South Africa #CWC19 https://t.co/HPywYfV8Ck
Top Run-Scorers
1. David Warner, Australia: 500
2. Aaron Finch, Australia: 496
3. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 476
4. Joe Root, England: 432
5. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 414
6. Rohit Sharma, India: 338
7. Babar Azam, Pakistan: 333
8. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 327
9. Virat Kohli, India: 316
10. Ben Stokes, England: 291
Top Wicket-Takers
1. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 19
2. Jofra Archer, England: 16
3. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 16
4. Lockie Fergsuon, New Zealand: 15
5. Mark Wood, England: 13
6. Chris Morris, South Africa: 12
7. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11
8. Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies: 11
9. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 10
10. Yuzvendra Chahal, India: 10
Saturday Schedule
- Pakistan vs. Afghanistan: 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
- New Zealand vs. Australia: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET
Morris wrecked every phase of Sri Lanka's batting order en route to taking a trio of wickets. He bowled Angelo Matthews out for 11, before his smart delivery allowed Dwaine Pretorius to make the catch and claim the wicket of Jeevan Mendis.
Another Morris over late on saw Du Plessis catch Lasith Malinga out. Morris also got his hands to a sliced stroke from Kusal Mendis as Sri Lanka left a chase South Africa fancied.
Test Match Special @bbctms
If you exclude wicketkeepers - only Joe Root (10) has taken more catches at this World Cup than Faf du Plessis (nine). ➡ https://t.co/EAKypajyYg #bbccricket #CWC19 #SLvSA https://t.co/jy7K4RK1Vn
The Proteas' start to the chase began in sluggish fashion, as Malinga bowled Quinton de Kock. Rather than being a major setback, it was merely the cue for Amla and Du Plessis to take over.
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
2️⃣0️⃣ overs into their innings and South Africa are going well! They're 111/1, with Hashim Amla 51* #SLvSA | #CWC19 | #ProteaFire https://t.co/Kj9pYy2C2t
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
A third 50 of #CWC19 for South African captain #FafduPlessis! He looks to be leading his side to their second victory of the tournament. #SLvSA | #ProteaFire https://t.co/oaN4m1Kufw
Try as they might, Sri Lanka simply couldn't shift either man:
Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket
Mendis is convinced he’s trapped Amla lbw but South Africa opt for DRS and replays to show that the ball pitched millimetres outside leg stump! Follow updates from Durham as #LionsRoar take on #ProteaFire live on Sky Sports #CWC19 here: https://t.co/shoP3q0h0W https://t.co/ojUbGkXjb9
Amla finished with a solid 80 from 105 balls, notching five fours in the process. The 36-year-old made the careful shots and intelligent strokes and left Du Plessis to do most of the damage.
The damage he inflicted was obvious from the gaudy numbers his innings yielded:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
A captain's innings from #FafduPlessis 💪 #SLvSA | #CWC19 | #ProteaFire https://t.co/O6V0nKJvkd
Fittingly, victory was sealed by the last of the captain's 11 boundaries. Du Plessis cleverly clipped a leg-side ball from Thisara Perera over the rope.
