Report: Warriors' Plan to Keep Durant, Klay Would Form NBA's Most Expensive Team

Re-signing Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in free agency this summer could make the Golden State Warriors the most expensive team in NBA history.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t ESPN colleagues Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst), giving Durant (five years, $221 million) and Thompson (five years, $190 million) full max contracts while also bringing back Kevon Looney would put Golden State's payroll at more than $375 million, a figure that includes $200 million-plus in luxury taxes.

Although it's unclear what Durant will do in free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that a "quick agreement" is expected to be reached should the team offer Thompson the full max.

If Durant and Thompson each max out with Golden State, the Warriors would have three contracts of $190 million-plus on their books. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry signed a five-year, $201 million extension back in June 2017.

Of note, three-time All-Star Draymond Green could be in line for a massive extension as well in the not too distant future, as he is scheduled to become a free agent following the 2019-20 campaign.

Per Shelburne and Windhorst, Golden State has been the highest-earning team in the league in recent years, generating more than $400 million in annual revenue. The team will also be moving across the bay and into the Chase Center in San Francisco, which is expected to provide more than $200 million in new revenue.

"We can do whatever we want (financially)," Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami in February. "And you should expect that that's not going to be a reason this team...doesn't stay great going forward. We have the capital to pay our players what they deserve. And we will."

While both Durant (Achilles) and Thompson (ACL) are expected to miss most, if not all, of next season due to injury, this is a roster that is one of the best in league history when healthy. The Warriors have reached five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three championships in the process.

And although it may be pricy, Golden State won't let money be the reason this dynasty breaks up.

"I think we'll continue to have a good team if not a great team and try to hopefully be a title-contending team for as long as we can," Lacob added to Kawakami. "We'll be aggressive. Nobody's going to outspend us. Nobody's going to outwork us."

Free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.