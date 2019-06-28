Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green 'Open' to Contract Extension, Talks Expected

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 28, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been an invaluable member of the team's championship run since 2015, and Dubs fans received a positive report Friday about the seven-year veteran's long-term prospects in the Bay Area.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, "Green has expressed an interest in landing a new deal with the Warriors in the past and he is open to a new deal this summer."

They also wrote that "talks are expected to take place later in the offseason."

Green has one year left on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season.  

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Williams Says 'Everything Is Still on the Table' for KD

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Jay Williams Says 'Everything Is Still on the Table' for KD

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report