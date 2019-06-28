Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green 'Open' to Contract Extension, Talks Expected

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been an invaluable member of the team's championship run since 2015, and Dubs fans received a positive report Friday about the seven-year veteran's long-term prospects in the Bay Area.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, "Green has expressed an interest in landing a new deal with the Warriors in the past and he is open to a new deal this summer."

They also wrote that "talks are expected to take place later in the offseason."

Green has one year left on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.