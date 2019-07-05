Ranking the Top 50 Players at 2019 NBA Summer League

3 of 14

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

30. Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz

Still just 21 years old, Bradley should be one of Las Vegas' top bigs in his third summer league. He's improved his body and figures to be a more impactful scorer and defender in the paint this July.

29. Jordan Loyd, Toronto Raptors

On a two-way deal with Toronto, Loyd blew up into one of the G League's top players by averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds. Potent and smooth, the 6'4" guard could use summer league to strengthen his visibility and reputation.

28. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Herro won't be shy in Las Vegas after already seeing reps at the California Classic. He'll come out firing jumpers in transition, pull-ups and catch-and-shoot spot-ups. He'll have a long leash from the coaching staff, and enough looks will fall, even if that means going through cold streaks.

27. Carsen Edwards, Boston Celtics

The Celtics' third first-round pick figures to be their most productive summer league scorer. With a green light to fire away, Edwards should bury defenses in July with the jumper he used to knock down 135 threes for Purdue this past season.

26. Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves moved up from No. 11 to No. 6 for Culver, who transformed into a lead scorer and guided Texas Tech to the national title game. He's improved greatly as a shot-creator, though it could take time for his three-ball to start falling.

25. Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies

Traded to Memphis in the Mike Conley deal, Allen should be looking at more playing time this coming season. And after he put together an impressive summer league last year, he figures to have another big July fueled by streaky shot-making and underrated playmaking skills.

24. Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

As is also the case with Allen, Clarke should join the Grizzlies in Las Vegas once the trade that sent Conley to the Utah Jazz becomes official on July 6. He'll start building his reputation immediately just by making energetic and athletic plays off the ball as a rim-runner, lob target and shot-blocker.

23. Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers

After emerging as an impact player against pros in Euroleague, Bitadze should be prepared to score and block shots against summer-leaguers. At 6'11", 250 pounds, he moves fluidly, has soft hands around the basket, shows an improved shooting stroke and boasts good timing in rim protection.

22. Willie Reed, Utah Jazz

The No. 1 pick of the 2018 G League draft, Reed continues to knock on the NBA door. This will be his fourth summer league and likely the one he leaves his biggest imprint on. He brings touch and hustle to the paint.

21. Dzanan Musa, Brooklyn Nets

Musa averaged 19.5 points in the G League as a teenager, validating his reputation as a natural scorer. Joe Harris and the recently acquired Taurean Prince may make it tough for him to receive regular minutes, but he's got the opportunity and offensive game to be one of Las Vegas' top producers.