Talen Horton-Tucker, Zach Norvell Headline Lakers' 2019 NBA Summer League Roster

Talen Horton-Tucker, Zach Norvell Headline Lakers' 2019 NBA Summer League RosterJune 27, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers announced their NBA Summer League roster Thursday, headlined by Talen Horton-Tucker and Zach Norvell Jr.
Horton-Tucker was drafted at No. 46 overall by the Orlando Magic and then traded to the Lakers, while Norvell was signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted.
Full Lakers' Summer League Roster
Marcus Allen, G, Stanford
Rosco Allen, F, Stanford
Devontae Cacok, F/C, UNCW
Jordan Caroline, F, Nevada
Jeffrey Carroll, G, Oklahoma State
Conner Frankamp, G, Wichita State
Aric Holman, F, Mississippi State
Talen Horton-Tucker, G, Iowa State
Dakota Mathias, G, Purdue
Codi Miller-McIntyre, G, Wake Forest
Zach Norvell Jr., G, Gonzaga
Nick Perkins, F/C, Buffalo
Joe Young, G, Oregon
At Iowa State, Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games.
Norvell averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in two seasons at Gonzaga.
L.A. is set to begin summer-league play in the California Classic. The first game will be against the Miami Heat on Monday, followed by matchups with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings the next two days.
The Lakers' first Las Vegas Summer League game will be against the Chicago Bulls on July 5.
Coby Karl will be the head coach for the California Classic, and Miles Simon will take over as head coach in the Las Vegas Summer League.
