Terry Bradshaw Says Texas Starting QB Sam Ehlinger 'Ain't That Good'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Terry Bradshaw has an opinion or two about Texas football, and in typical Terry Bradshaw fashion, he had no problem sharing Thursday afternoon.

The 70-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback gave what appeared to be an impromptu press conference at his alma mater, Louisiana Tech, and he mentioned that Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger "ain't that good."

"I never understood why players would wanna go and stack up," Bradshaw said, according to CBS Austin's Bob Ballou. "Like, Texas. We open up with Texas this year, and one year, they signed three [five-star] quarterbacks. Two are now gone, and one that's playing, you know, he ain't that good.

"And I'm like, 'Really? [Five-star]?' You watch 'em throw the football and you go, man, alive, [it's] like they go there and they can't throw the football. I'll take our boys any day."

Bradshaw attended LA Tech from 1966-69. The four-time Super Bowl champion then spent his entire NFL career as the starting signal-caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame.

Louisiana Tech is set to begin its 2019 football season against Texas on Aug. 31 in Austin, Texas.

Ehlinger threw for 3,292 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 64.7 completion percentage as a sophomore last season. He also ran for 482 yards and 16 more scores.

The 20-year-old will presumably have a little motivation for the start of his junior campaign.