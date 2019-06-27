Rockets Rumors: HOU Hoping to Add 1-2 Impactful Vets in Addition to Jimmy Butler

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey figures to be very busy when free agency begins Sunday.

Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets will attempt to add one or two "impactful veterans" and pursue a deal with Jimmy Butler.

On the heels of back-to-back playoff disappointments, Morey seems willing to try anything in an attempt to win a championship.

Two weeks after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the second round, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets were making everyone on their roster and future draft picks available in trade talks.

Following a report last week from Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill about discord between James Harden and Chris Paul, resulting in Paul requesting a trade, Morey told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle it wasn't true and both stars would be with the Rockets next season.

Now, the Rockets seem to have turned their attention to Butler. Wojnarowski reported they are pursuing a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for the four-time All-Star, but doing so would likely require them to dip into their already-limited depth by using a combination of Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker to help facilitate a move.

Iko noted Houston is "targeting mid-level players whom teams might not be able to pay" as much because of how many free agents are expected to hit the market.

Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith summed up why there could be plenty of bargains available to teams this summer:

It's unclear at this point which players constitute impactful veterans for the Rockets to go after.

Morey will have to get creative if he wants to make significant changes to the Rockets roster. They are already $17.117 million over the 2019-20 salary cap with only five players signed to guaranteed deals.