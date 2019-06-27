Patrick Beverley Rumors: Lakers, Bulls, Clippers, Mavs Interested; Seeks $40M+

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 26: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley is expected to have his choice of suitors when the NBA's free-agent moratorium period begins June 30. 

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams expected to be in the running for Beverley, who is seeking a deal worth at least $40 million over three years. 

MacMahon added Beverley's agent, Bill Duffy, also represents Mavs star Luka Doncic and is "known to be intrigued" about trying to pair them together. 

Among that group of teams, Beverley has a built-in relationship with the Clippers after spending the previous two seasons with the organization. 

Per NBA reporter Sean Deveney, Beverley is expected to meet with up to five teams before potentially sitting down with the Clippers to discuss re-signing, but he "won't necessarily wait on an offer" from them. 

The Clippers ($54.099 million) and Mavericks ($46.96 million) currently project to have the most cap space among the four teams interested in Beverley, according to Spotrac

The Lakers' roster and cap space when the Anthony Davis trade gets finalized could also play a role in their level of interest in Beverley. They project to have $23.151 million available to spend, but they'll have only five players under guaranteed contracts. 

Beverley figures to be one of the most sought-after free agents once the top stars are off the board. The 30-year-old is an excellent defensive player, averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this past season and is a career 38 percent three-point shooter. 

