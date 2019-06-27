Lakers Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon a Target If out on Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017, in Phoenix. The Bucks defeated the Suns 113-107 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have some interest in restricted free-agent guard Malcolm Brogdon should they strike out elsewhere in free agency.

Appearing on the Silver Screen and Roll Podcast, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that if L.A. is unable to land a guard such as Kyrie Irving or D'Angelo Russell, then Brogdon will be on the Lakers' radar.

Stein noted that it would likely take a "really big" offer sheet to pry Brogdon from Milwaukee since the Bucks are "very fond" of him.

