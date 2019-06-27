Toni Kroos: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Sale 'Made Everyone Happy'

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has said the club's decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer "made everyone happy."

The Portuguese forward made the surprise move to Italy after spending nine years at Los Blancos, where he became the club's all-time record goalscorer.

While Madrid endured a torrid term following the departure of their star man, Kroos said that at the time, the choice was one that made sense for all parties, per SportBild (h/t Daniel Lewis of Goal).

"It would be strange if you didn't miss someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has decided so many matches with his goals," he said. "His transfer, however, made everyone happy. He wanted a new experience and Real Madrid earned a lot of money."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Right Arrow Icon

Ronaldo went on to have a positive first season with Juventus, netting 21 times and grabbing eight assists in 31 Serie A appearances. The 34-year-old was key in the Bianconeri once again dominating the Italian top flight and coasting to the title by an 11-point margin.

However, the Juventus No. 7 didn't end the campaign at the top of the domestic goalscoring charts, as he did so frequently for Real Madrid:

Although Juventus were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax, Ronaldo had a memorable night in the last 16 against Atletico Madrid:

Los Blancos failed to bring in a like-for-like replacement for Ronaldo in the previous summer, and the team suffered as a result.

Not only did they lack a decisive influence in the final third, the team were devoid of leadership from the dugout following the departure of Zinedine Zidane in the same summer. Julen Lopetegui was sacked early in his tenure, while his replacement, Santiago Solari, was also dismissed before the end of the season.

In an attempt to remedy their slide, Madrid brought Zidane back for a second spell as manager and the club have backed him with some big spending in the window. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy have already arrived:

Per Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, they don't look like the only Spanish giant who will spend huge money in the market:

While Los Blancos haven't made any major midfield additions to compete with the likes of Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, there is continued speculation linking them with a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Per the Spanish Football Podcast, Donny van de Beek is also said to be on their radar:

Like the vast majority of Madrid's star players, Kroos was below his best last term. Those who frequent the Santiago Bernabeu will hope a full pre-season working with Zidane can be a catalyst for the German returning to form.

For Kroos, who thrives when there's movement ahead of him on the field, having potent forwards like Jovic and Hazard in the team should improve his game. Now 29, the playmaker will be keen to make the most of what are the remaining peak years of his career.