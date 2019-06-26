Video: D.C. United's Wayne Rooney Scores Stunning Goal from Beyond Midfield

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 27, 2019

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney moves the ball against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Wayne Rooney knows no bounds.

In the 10th minute of D.C. United's match Wednesday night against Orlando City, Rooney launched a golazo from his own half of the field:

The 33-year-old signed a designated-player contract with D.C. in June of last year. Previously, Rooney became one of the most decorated footballers in history with the England national team as well as Everton and Manchester United in the English Premier League.

Rooney's 208 Premier League goals rank second all-time behind Alan Shearer (260), according to MLS.com.

Rooney brought that scoring prowess stateside.

Wednesday night's dazzling goal is Rooney's ninth of this season and 21st since joining MLS.

Related

    Inter Preparing 1st Bid for Lukaku

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Preparing 1st Bid for Lukaku

    Fabrizio Romano
    via the Guardian

    Juventus and De Ligt Agree Terms 🤝

    Clubs yet to agree a deal...which means PSG are still in the race

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus and De Ligt Agree Terms 🤝

    Clubs yet to agree a deal...which means PSG are still in the race

    Fabrizio Romano
    via the Guardian

    Benfica Confirm Atleti's $143M Joao Felix Bid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benfica Confirm Atleti's $143M Joao Felix Bid

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlight: Salah's 1st Goal at AFCON 🎥

    Egypt icon strikes for 2-0 lead vs. Congo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Salah's 1st Goal at AFCON 🎥

    Egypt icon strikes for 2-0 lead vs. Congo

    Streamja
    via Streamja