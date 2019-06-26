Video: D.C. United's Wayne Rooney Scores Stunning Goal from Beyond Midfield

John Raoux/Associated Press

Wayne Rooney knows no bounds.

In the 10th minute of D.C. United's match Wednesday night against Orlando City, Rooney launched a golazo from his own half of the field:

The 33-year-old signed a designated-player contract with D.C. in June of last year. Previously, Rooney became one of the most decorated footballers in history with the England national team as well as Everton and Manchester United in the English Premier League.

Rooney's 208 Premier League goals rank second all-time behind Alan Shearer (260), according to MLS.com.

Rooney brought that scoring prowess stateside.

Wednesday night's dazzling goal is Rooney's ninth of this season and 21st since joining MLS.