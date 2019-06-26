Wizards Rumors: Thomas Bryant Extended Qualifying Contract Offer

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have extended a qualifying offer for Thomas Bryant to make him a restricted free agent, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Per Spotrac, Bryant will receive about $3 million with the offer if he isn't able to come to a long-term deal this offseason.

More importantly, Washington will get a chance to match if Bryant receives an offer sheet from another team.

The move was a relative no-brainer for the Wizards after a breakout 2018-19 season.

The 2017 second-round pick spent most of his first year in the G League with the Los Angeles Lakers but got a real chance last season with the Washington Wizards after being claimed off waivers. He appeared in 72 games, starting 53, while averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

His 18.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per 36 minutes showcased Bryant's potential at this level.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, re-signing the center is a "priority" for the Wizards, which works well because he also showed interest in returning.

"It would be great [to stay here]. I love this place. I love the Washington Wizards," Bryant said. "I love playing with all of these guys. I love playing with Brad. I love playing with Troy [Brown Jr.], everybody. I love the coaching staff as well. Just being here. They gave me an opportunity to play. Why would I want to leave?"

Other teams could also show interest in the 21-year-old, but Washington will seemingly do what it can to keep him on the roster.