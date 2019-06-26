Rounding Up NBA Rumors on Terry Rozier, Tobias Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Terry Rozier, Tobias Harris and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are among the soon-to-be free agents reportedly preparing to meet with other interested franchises, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

The 2019 NBA free-agency window begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Players will officially be able to negotiate with teams during the July moratorium until July 6, when deals can be finalized.

Below is an overview of what to keep an eye on concerning Rozier, Harris and Hollis-Jefferson.

Terry Rozier

More from Charania:

"New York is seen as a potential suitor for Celtics restricted free agent Terry Rozier, league sources said. The Knicks are targeting the biggest free agents in July — such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard — but will move toward signing high-level rotation players on possible one- or two-year deals should they miss out on the top of their list."

Per Spotrac, the 25-year-old Boston Celtics point guard is set to become a restricted free agent. During the moratorium, Boston can extend a qualifying offer to Rozier or he can sign an offer sheet with another team—like the New York Knicks—that the Celtics would then have 48 hours to match beginning July 6.

It has become increasingly probable that Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will leave Boston as unrestricted free agents. Even so, it seems Rozier's future in New York could be tethered to Irving.

It's also worth noting that the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Tuesday that Boston is a "stealth suitor" to land Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

"Boston's cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving—and possibly Terry Rozier—leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting)," Stein added.

Stein's report was preceded by Charania relaying on June 20 that the Celtics could "try to prioritize" re-signing Rozier.

Tobias Harris

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

More from Charania:

"Tobias Harris is expected to hold free-agent meetings on both the East and West coasts beginning June 30, league sources said. Harris is a priority for the 76ers — and expected to command a maximum-level contract. One team that should express interest in Harris should they miss out on Kawhi Leonard, according to league sources: The Clippers. Harris and the Clippers had a good relationship and Harris had an All-Star caliber season before the trade to the 76ers in February. Brooklyn, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Sacramento are expected to also express interest."

Harris arrived in Philadelphia after a multi-player trade involving Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet sent him away from the Los Angeles Clippers in February.

After becoming a Sixer, the 26-year-old forward averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 27 regular-season games. More importantly, Harris proved reliable in the postseason by averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The possibility of a reunion with the Clippers is interesting, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Wednesday that, while both Harris and Jimmy Butler are receiving hefty interest elsewhere, "Philadelphia has been privately expressing confidence around NBA that it can re-sign Butler and Tobias Harris."

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is expected to receive interest from several teams as an unrestricted free agent—including the Suns, Timberwolves and Rockets, league sources said," Charania wrote. "Teams view Hollis-Jefferson as a versatile forward, capable of defending all five positions and providing energy in the rotation."

Hollis-Jefferson became an unrestricted free agent June 18 when the Brooklyn Nets opted not to make him a qualifying offer, Wojnarowski reported. The 24-year-old was likely a cap casualty as the Nets target high-end free agents such as Irving and Durant.

The Nets' 2015 first-round pick has spent his entire career in Brooklyn, and his best statistical season came in 2017-18 when he averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Since the Phoenix Suns traded TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers last week, Hollis-Jefferson could be a fit in the desert. He played his two collegiate seasons at the University of Arizona.