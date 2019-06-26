Julius Randle Rumors: Bulls, Knicks, Nets Among Teams Interested in Free Agent

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 5: Julius Randle #30 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game agains the Phoenix Suns on April 5, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly among the teams expected to express interest in free-agent forward Julius Randle.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Wednesday. 

Randle, 24, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while flashing an improved three-point game. He declined a $9.1 million player option with the New Orleans Pelicans to enter unrestricted free agency for the second straight summer.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Marc Gasol Staying with Raptors

    Gasol exercises his $25.6M player option for next season.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marc Gasol Staying with Raptors

    Gasol exercises his $25.6M player option for next season.

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Shopping Key Players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Shopping Key Players

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Reportedly Declines $31.5M Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Reportedly Declines $31.5M Option

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 76ers 'Confident' They Can Keep Jimmy, Tobias

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers 'Confident' They Can Keep Jimmy, Tobias

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report