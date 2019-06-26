Julius Randle Rumors: Bulls, Knicks, Nets Among Teams Interested in Free Agent

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly among the teams expected to express interest in free-agent forward Julius Randle.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Wednesday.

Randle, 24, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while flashing an improved three-point game. He declined a $9.1 million player option with the New Orleans Pelicans to enter unrestricted free agency for the second straight summer.

