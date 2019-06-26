Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Ready to Agree on 5-Year, $190M Contract with GS

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Klay Thompson will have plenty of options in free agency, but he likely won't need to look at them if the Golden State Warriors offer a max deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides will meet in Los Angeles this week and could have a "quick agreement" if the Warriors offer a five-year, $190 million contract.

