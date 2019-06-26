Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Ready to Agree on 5-Year, $190M Contract with GS

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates the team's win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. Golden State won 118-113, winning the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Klay Thompson will have plenty of options in free agency, but he likely won't need to look at them if the Golden State Warriors offer a max deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides will meet in Los Angeles this week and could have a "quick agreement" if the Warriors offer a five-year, $190 million contract.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

