T-Wolves Rumors: Tyus Jones Gets Qualifying Offer; Hits Restricted Free Agency

T-Wolves Rumors: Tyus Jones Gets Qualifying Offer; Hits Restricted Free AgencyJune 26, 2019
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones has received a qualifying offer from the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, making him a restricted free agent this summer.
Jones, 23, averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists in 68 games for the Wolves in the 2018-19 campaign, shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.
Zone Coverage's Dane Moore added context:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tyus Jones qualifying offer is a 1-year contract for $3.57M. By tendering this offer, MN has the right of first refusal to match any offer Jones receives Jones’ cap hold remains $7.33M until he either accepts the QO, the QO is pulled, he signs a new contract, or he is renounced https://t.co/CNWmTl5AMQ
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
