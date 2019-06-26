T-Wolves Rumors: Tyus Jones Gets Qualifying Offer; Hits Restricted Free Agency

David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones has received a qualifying offer from the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, making him a restricted free agent this summer.

Jones, 23, averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists in 68 games for the Wolves in the 2018-19 campaign, shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

Zone Coverage's Dane Moore added context:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.