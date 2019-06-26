T-Wolves Rumors: Tyus Jones Gets Qualifying Offer; Hits Restricted Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 9: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on April 9, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones has received a qualifying offer from the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, making him a restricted free agent this summer.

Jones, 23, averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists in 68 games for the Wolves in the 2018-19 campaign, shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

Zone Coverage's Dane Moore added context: 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

