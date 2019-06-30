Report: Kevin Durant to Sign Nets Contract in FA, Leave Warriors After 3 Seasons

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly landed arguably the biggest prize on the free agent market with Kevin Durant reportedly agreeing to sign a contract with the franchise.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Durant's plans ahead of the 6 p.m. ET start of free agency. Wojnarowski added Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan will join Durant in Brooklyn.

The 30-year-old will have a long road to recovery after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, his first game back after missing over a month with a calf strain.

Wojnarowski of ESPN, he is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

As Faizal Khamisa of Sportsnet noted, most former NBA players have taken about eight to 12 months to return from the injury. Durant's former teammate DeMarcus Cousins needed about a full year to return to the court after his Achilles injury last year.

His new team would be smart to remain conservative with his recovery and not force him back too soon.

Despite the injury concern, there is no question about Durant's ability on the court. The 2013-14 MVP has already earned 10 All-Star selections in his 12-year career, adding four scoring titles to his resume.

He has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the past decade, finishing in the top 11 in win shares in nine of the last 10 years, per Basketball Reference. The only exception came in 2014-15 when an injury limited him to just 27 games.

Durant has also showed the ability to step up when it matters as well, earning the Finals MVP award in each of his two healthy years with the Golden State Warriors. He also averaged a league-best 32.3 points per game during the playoffs last season while the team couldn't close out the title without him.

Even if he can't return to 100 percent of his former self, the forward is still one of the best in the NBA and a game-changing player on the court.

This would be a major boost for the Nets, a team that can suddenly become a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference just two years after losing 54 games.

Alongside Irving and Jordan, Durant provides another upgrade to a team that has an impressive young core with Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen.

He can alter the landscape of the NBA if he returns in time for the 2020 playoffs, but in any case he will likely be a major factor in future seasons under his new deal.