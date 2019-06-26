Lakers News: Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams Receive Qualifying Offers

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they have extended qualifying offers to guard Alex Caruso and forward Johnathan Williams, making them restricted free agents.

Both players have spent extensive time in the G League.

Caruso, 25, averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while knocking down 48.0 percent of his threes in 25 games with the Lakers. He could wind up filling a backup point guard role if the team does not bring back Rajon Rondo.

Williams, 24, averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 59.1 percent shooting while making 24 appearances last season.

