Lakers News: Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams Receive Qualifying Offers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9: Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers shows emotion against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they have extended qualifying offers to guard Alex Caruso and forward Johnathan Williams, making them restricted free agents.

Both players have spent extensive time in the G League.

Caruso, 25, averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while knocking down 48.0 percent of his threes in 25 games with the Lakers. He could wind up filling a backup point guard role if the team does not bring back Rajon Rondo.

Williams, 24, averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 59.1 percent shooting while making 24 appearances last season.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 76ers 'Confident' They Can Re-Sign Jimmy and Tobias

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers 'Confident' They Can Re-Sign Jimmy and Tobias

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves Tried DLo Sign-and-Trade Involving Wiggins

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves Tried DLo Sign-and-Trade Involving Wiggins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Shopping Key Players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Shopping Key Players

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Full NBA Summer League Schedule 📝

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Full NBA Summer League Schedule 📝

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report