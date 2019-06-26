Video: Enes Kanter Says 'Overhyped' Zion Williamson Is 'Julius Randle with Hops'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free-agent big man Enes Kanter might have just guaranteed himself a spot on a poster.

Kanter unveiled a hot take Wednesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, saying he believes New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is "Julius Randle with hops." Kanter later conceded Williamson could build a Hall of Fame career if he improves as a shooter.

Potential is never guaranteed to materialize, but calling Williamson a more athletic version of Randle is a bit harsh and overrates Randle's game.

Sure, Williamson had incredible dunks, but he displayed a wide array of post moves that helped him convert 68 percent of his shots at Duke. The former Blue Devil was also an excellent defender, averaging 2.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per 40 minutes.

Even if you put Williamson and Randle (21.4 points per game, .524 field-goal percentage in 2018-19) on level footing offensively, Randle had a minus-1.38 defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com, which ranked 62nd out of the 64 centers listed.

Randle also had words for Kanter:

Williamson's game is more expansive than his skeptics often give him credit for, and Kanter may come to regret his comment when he faces off with the Pelicans forward next season.