Former Canucks Goalie Roberto Luongo Announces NHL Retirement After 19 Seasons

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

SUNRISE, FL - MARCH 3: Goaltender Roberto Luongo #1 of the Florida Panthers defends the net against the Ottawa Senators at the BB&T Center on March 3, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. The Senators defeated the Panthers 3-2. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.

Luongo, who also played for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders during a 19-year professional career, wrote an open letter to his fans about the decision.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I've faced in my life and it took me a long time to make it," he explained. "After thinking about it a lot over the past two months and listening to my body, I made up my mind. It just feels like the right time for me to step away from the game."

                 

