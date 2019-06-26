Former Canucks Goalie Roberto Luongo Announces NHL Retirement After 19 Seasons

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.

Luongo, who also played for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders during a 19-year professional career, wrote an open letter to his fans about the decision.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I've faced in my life and it took me a long time to make it," he explained. "After thinking about it a lot over the past two months and listening to my body, I made up my mind. It just feels like the right time for me to step away from the game."

