Allen Crabbe Arrested on DUI Charge in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe runs down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Allen Crabbe was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports

Authorities pulled Crabbe over around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday because he was "straddling lines" while driving down the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.08, which is the legal limit in California.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore reported police formally cited Crabbe at 1 a.m. Wednesday and set his bail at $5,000.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Nets agreed to a trade that will send Crabbe, the No. 17 overall selection in the 2019 draft (Nickeil Alexander-Walker) and a first-rounder in 2020 to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-rounder.

Crabbe will join Atlanta when the trade is official July 6.

When reached by Vivlamore, a Hawks spokesman declined to comment on Crabbe's arrest since the 27-year-old isn't yet an official member of the team.

