B/R NBA Staff Predicts Every Top Free Agent's 2019 Landing Spot

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Half-sincere apologies to Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers fans, but Kawhi Leonard isn't going anywhere.

This comes with the caveat that he is the most unreadable superstar in recent memory. No one should pretend to know what he's thinking. But he connected with his Toronto Raptors teammates, and his personality seeped through to the media—either deliberately or by circumstance—more so than it ever did in San Antonio.

Oh, and the Raptors also won the gosh-darn NBA championship. In. Year. One. Together. Good luck finding a better basketball fit for Leonard. It doesn't exist—not even on the Clippers, should they land a second star.

That has to matter. And the timing works out for Leonard to stay in Toronto. Pascal Siakam is a star, and the Raptors will have oodles of cap space next summer. He can sign a long-term deal with confidence.

Or, just as likely, he can stay on a short-term pact. He will be eligible for the 35 percent max in two years' time. A two-plus-one deal makes too much sense. He gets to run it back with the current core next season as likely title favorites, see how team president Masai Ujiri builds out the roster entering the 2020-21 campaign and then reassess his options that following summer.

Sticking with Toronto makes even more sense if Leonard is serious about teaming up with Kevin Durant, as reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Linking up now is tough to justify. Durant probably won't play next season. Holding off for two summers not only allows Leonard to wait out KD's return, but also see what he looks like post-Achilles injury. He can also bet on KD to be KD and join forces with him next summer, on the heels of a one-plus-one agreement with the Raptors.

Either way, Leonard will most likely be in Toronto next season. Book it.

—Dan Favale