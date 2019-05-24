NBA Moves Start of 2019 Free-Agency Period to 6 P.m. ET on June 30

NBA Moves Start of 2019 Free-Agency Period to 6 P.m. ET on June 30May 24, 2019
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
The NBA has officially announced free agency will begin six hours earlier this summer.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune provided the official release stating the 2019 free-agency period will begin at 6 p.m. ET on June 30:
