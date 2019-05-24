NBA Moves Start of 2019 Free-Agency Period to 6 P.m. ET on June 30

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 26: A detailed view of the NBA logo painted on the wooden floor boards of the court prior to the start of the Toronto Raptors NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The NBA has officially announced free agency will begin six hours earlier this summer. 

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune provided the official release stating the 2019 free-agency period will begin at 6 p.m. ET on June 30:

