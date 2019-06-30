Bold but Realistic Trades That Could Shake Up NBA Free Agency

0 of 5

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Even in the midst of NBA free agency, you can never overlook the impact of potential trades. Whether they're dealing to improve, free up cap space by offloading "bad" contracts or to absorb money along with assets, general managers are on the phone with one another as much as they are with agents and players.

Because of that, there is a value in speculating.

These trades are hypothetical, so we won't nail down the exact contract details. For instance, if I'd posited the Anthony Davis to the Lakers trade before it happened, most would have called it silly and lost sight of the big picture: AD is going to the Lakers.

Therefore, we're more worried about the big moving parts and not the "trade machine-approved" deal.

Here are five notable players who could move—via trade—in the near future, in order of the impact it would have on the league.