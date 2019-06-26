Bulls Rumors: Omer Asik's Contract Removed from Books, Frees Up $3M in Cap Space

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Omer Asik #3 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a portrait at media day on September 24, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Randy Belice/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly removed the contract of center Omer Asik from the Chicago Bulls' salary cap, creating an additional $3 million in space.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Wednesday after the Bulls requested the change in April. They waived Asik in October because of career-threatening arthritis.

The 32-year-old Turkish post player started his NBA career with the Bulls, who acquired him in a draft-night trade in 2008 after the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 36th pick.

After two years in Chicago, he made stops with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans before returning to the Bulls in a February 2018 trade.

He made just four appearances during his second stint with the team.

Asik sat out the 2018-19 season after he was waived because of the arthritis. There have been no updates about whether he'll resume basketball activities.

He's averaged 5.3 points and 7.1 rebounds across 471 NBA games.

Charania noted the Bulls now have over $23 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Related

    3 Reasons Coby White Was a Good Pick

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    3 Reasons Coby White Was a Good Pick

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Bulls a Dream Landing Spot for Montana State's Tyler Hall

    Hall made it onto Chicago’s Summer League roster.

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls a Dream Landing Spot for Montana State's Tyler Hall

    Hall made it onto Chicago’s Summer League roster.

    Nick Petraccione
    via MontanaSports.com

    How Can Bulls' Offense Be Modernized?

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    How Can Bulls' Offense Be Modernized?

    Pippen Ain't Easy
    via Pippen Ain't Easy

    Report: NBA Talks Fewer Games, In-Season Event

    League has brainstormed shortening season, introducing midseason cup and postseason play-in tourney

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Talks Fewer Games, In-Season Event

    League has brainstormed shortening season, introducing midseason cup and postseason play-in tourney

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report