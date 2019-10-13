Giancarlo Stanton Out with Quad Injury; Yankees Hope He'll Return During ALCS

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton's status for the remainder of the American League Championship Series is in jeopardy because of an injured leg.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Stanton will miss Game 2 against the Houston Astros with a quadriceps injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted he's hopeful the slugger will return at some point in this series.

Per NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, Boone said Stanton hurt his quad running to first for a single in the second inning of Saturday's 7-0 win. He remained in the game, finishing 2-for-4 and hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Stanton, 29, has not enjoyed a clean bill of health during the 2019 season. He landed on the injured list April 1 with a Grade 1 left biceps strain that forced him off the field for two-and-a-half months.

Stanton didn't waste much time making an impact after returning on June 18. He went 3-for-5 in his second game back, knocked in four runners during his fourth and smacked a 445-foot homer in his fifth.

Unfortunately, Stanton suffered a sprained right PCL on June 25 when he tried to go from first to third on a Luke Voit groundout. He played in the outfield during the second and third innings, but Brett Gardner replaced him when it was his turn to bat in the fourth. Stanton returned to the diamond on Sept. 18.

The 6'6", 245-pound outfielder is one of the game's greatest sluggers when healthy. He smacked 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins in 2017 and has hit 34 or more dingers five times. Unfortunately, Stanton has suffered injuries that have forced him off the field for long stretches of time: Of note, he has missed 39 or more games in five of his nine full seasons in the bigs.

Stanton's presence will surely be missed given his prodigious power, but the Yanks have enough outfield depth to hold down the fort.

Cameron Maybin is taking Stanton's spot in left field for Sunday's game. He hit .285/.364/.494 with 11 homers in 82 games during the regular season.