MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams at 2019's Midway Point

Associated Press

It may seem like the 2019 Major League Baseball season just started yesterday, but it's already halfway over.

That makes this a good time for a fresh assessment of how all 30 of the league's teams are doing.

We've issued report card grades for each club. We weighed each team's record but also the finer details of how these records came to be. Offense, pitching, defense and, in some cases, strength of schedule were considered. The fewer nits to pick, the better.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.