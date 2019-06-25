Lakers News: Magic Johnson Hasn't Spoken 'Directly' to Jeanie Buss Since Leaving

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said he still makes suggestions to team CEO Jeanie Buss despite not speaking with her since his abrupt exit from the organization in April.

"I haven't talked to her directly," he told Bill Oram of The Athletic. "I've sent messages, I've left her messages. … I call her assistant or whoever and just like I say, 'Hey, we've got to do [the Anthony Davis trade].' I left them all a message: 'You've got to do it.' Because now you're set for 10 years, even after LeBron [James]. And I'm glad they did it."

                             

