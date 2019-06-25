Lakers News: Magic Johnson Hasn't Spoken 'Directly' to Jeanie Buss Since Leaving

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said he still makes suggestions to team CEO Jeanie Buss despite not speaking with her since his abrupt exit from the organization in April.

"I haven't talked to her directly," he told Bill Oram of The Athletic. "I've sent messages, I've left her messages. … I call her assistant or whoever and just like I say, 'Hey, we've got to do [the Anthony Davis trade].' I left them all a message: 'You've got to do it.' Because now you're set for 10 years, even after LeBron [James]. And I'm glad they did it."

