Look What Drew Brees Wrote to Zion Williamson on Signed Saints Jersey

NBA Photos/Getty Images

After the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday, the former Duke star received an autographed jersey and message from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees:

Brees has been the face of New Orleans sports since signing with the Saints in 2006. Since that time, he has been named to 11 Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and developed into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

While he is still going strong at 40, he is in the twilight of his career, which means someone has to take his spot as the leader of the New Orleans sports scene.

It seemed likely that Anthony Davis would assume that role, but the Pelicans traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason when it became clear they would be unable to re-sign him.

A stroke of luck allowed New Orleans to land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, and the team took arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

There is immense pressure on Zion, but given the manner in which he blew people away and won the College Player of the Year award as a freshman, he seems up to the challenge.