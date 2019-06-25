Check out the War of Words Between WWE's Seth Rollins and NJPW's Will Ospreay

Check out the War of Words Between WWE's Seth Rollins and NJPW's Will OspreayJune 25, 2019
WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins and New Japan Pro-Wrestling IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay have gone back and forth on Twitter over the past two days in a debate over who is professional wrestling's true workhorse.
It started Sunday night during Stomping Grounds when Rollins praised the WWE product and gave himself a hat tip for consistently performing at a high level despite WWE's grueling schedule:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
Ospreay later chimed in and suggested that he should be mentioned in the same breath as Rollins:
In response, The Beast Slayer expressed his belief that Ospreay isn't even on the same level as new United States champion Ricochet:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg
Ospreay came back with a GIF and then noted that he has actually been a more active wrestler than Rollins this year:
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay
Fact of the day: Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins Catch up little guy 😘 https://t.co/GH9ywGGGlm
Rollins didn't dispute Ospreay's tweet and instead opted to flex with talk of his hefty WWE contract:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
@WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy.
Ospreay closed out the debate by once again asserting that he is Rollins' equal from an in-ring performance perspective:
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay
You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it” No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone. Here I am. Just as consistent, just as good. Hope the back heals up. https://t.co/dfwkKVlyR4
ESPN's Marc Raimondi later asked Ospreay about the exchange, and the 26-year-old Brit suggested it was all in good fun:
Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi
I chatted with @WillOspreay tonight for the NJPW G1 Climax preview I’m writing for ESPN (coming next week!). I asked Ospreay about his Twitter back and forth with Seth Rollins and here’s what he had to say: https://t.co/MijxE2kdtW
Earlier this month, Ospreay won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament for the second time in his career and went on to beat Dragon Lee at Dominion to become a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion.
During the Best of the Super Juniors, Ospreay had the benefit of facing many of the best cruiserweights in the world, which helped contribute to his high success rate in terms of putting on strong matches.
Meanwhile, Rollins has been embroiled in a feud with Baron Corbin. Rollins beat Corbin to retain the Universal title at Stomping Grounds, and at Extreme Rules next month, he will team with real-life girlfriend Becky Lynch to face Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team match.
The 33-year-old Rollins has been on WWE's main roster since 2012, and he has been among the company's top singles stars since The Shield broke up in 2014.
While Rollins is a three-time world champion, Ospreay has yet to reach the top of the mountain in New Japan. Given his in-ring ability and the strides he is making toward becoming a heavyweight competitor, however, it may only be a matter of time before he reaches that level.
Until then, it is difficult to argue with the resume Rollins has put together as one of the faces of WWE.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).
Monday Night Raw Recap 📝
💪 Usos take down tag team champs 🔁 Truth retains 24/7 Championship 😴 Handicap match goes to no contest